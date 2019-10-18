Christmas Arts & Crafts Market; A Gingko Art Production
What: Thirty or more Artists & Skilled Craftsmen will share unique, one-of-a-kind handmade gifts and art. Bring your holiday shopping list to find the perfect gift created by artisans living in the East Texas and Louisiana area and while you shop enjoy free refreshments. One day only! Save the date and bring a friend.
When: Saturday December 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Marshall Visual Art Center, 208 E. Burleson in Downtown Marshall
Cost: Free admission
All American Christmas in the All American City; A Family Night at the Michelson
What: Enjoy the delights of the season at the Michelson Museum of Art for a night of creativity for the family including musical performances, crafts, Christmas trees, and treats. The exhibition at the Museum during the event will be "New Mexico Print Makers".
When: Thursday, December 6, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar in Downtown Marshall
Cost: Free admission
Stars and Sprinkles for All Ages
What: Sprinkles, sparkles, and slime!!!!!!
Join in on this festive come and go event. Activities include crafting, slime making, story time, and cookie decorating!
When: Saturday December 7 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm
Where: Starr Family Home State Historic Site, 407 W. Travis
Cost: Free, reservations requested
FaLaLa Progressive Dinner
What: A progressive dining event featuring a variety of eateries in Historic Downtown Marshall. Guests will enjoy an appetizer at one eatery, and entree at another, and so on and so forth. The event makes for the perfect date night or ladies night out. Search the event on Facebook for more details.
When: Tuesday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: The group will meet at the Linen Peddler at 211 N. Bolivar in downtown Marshall, Texas.
Cost: Tickets are $35 per person and limited to 40 attendees. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Marshall Regional Arts Council at (903) 935-4484. Tickets are also available at the MRAC office located inside the Marshall Convention Center located at 2501 East End Blvd South or online at marshallartscouncil.org