A community-wide seek and find egg hunt is underway and all of Marshall is able to safely join in.
While out for essential travels, parents are invited to drive their kids around town to count the number of eggs they can spot.
Many businesses have placed paper eggs in their businesses so kids can enjoy a little Easter fun while safely maintaining social distancing.
Businesses that have eggs in their windows that we have spotted include Central Perks and Edward Jones.
Let us at the newspaper know how many eggs you find by emailing us at news@marshallnewsmessenger.com