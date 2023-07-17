The Marshall Police Department’s Community Policing Unit is inviting anyone who lives and works in Marshall to meet Marshall Police officers on Tuesday, July 18, at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4700 Victory Drive, at 6 p.m.
Community policing officers and Police Chief Cliff Carruth will be available to answer questions and to discuss concerns.
The meeting is open to everyone, however it will focus on Zone C, which includes the northeast portion of Marshall, east of U.S. 59, along Victory Drive, south to FM 31 to the city limits.
Marshall Police Department’s Community Policing Unit is committed to making the city’s neighborhoods safer, MPD said. Rather than responding to crime only after it occurs, Community Policing encourages agencies to proactively develop solutions to the immediate underlying conditions that contribute to public safety problems.
The City of Marshall has been divided into four zones, with a community policing officer assigned to a specific zone. Their duties include community policing efforts, community education and crime prevention. For additional information about the program, contact Sgt. Jose Burciaga at (903) 935-4542.