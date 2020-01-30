For the first time in United States history, four generations of capable and talented Americans are employed in the workforce. Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z bring their own special brand of life experience, work ethic and responsibility, intensity, and technological savvy to multiple economic industries.
The Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, gained their affectionate generational nickname for their large populace entering the world during the “boom” of post World War II births in the mid- century. They lived through the music and cultural changes of the 1960s, the developing economic resurgence of the 1980s, and greeted the closing the 20th century to a world developing new technology.
“There is a need for a trained workforce,” said Mary Anne Rojas, Executive Director of Career Team East Texas at the Texas Workforce Solutions Office in Tyler. “With the economy on a rebound, there are a lot of opportunities. There are drastic changes to the workforce. We now have multiple generations in our workforce. Baby Boomers are working longer and staying healthier than previous generations.”
Rojas expanded on the virtuous qualities the Baby Boomer generation possesses, though they did not grow up in a world of technological availability.
“The senior workers come with a lot of attributes,” she said. “They serve as a strong mentor to other generations, model a work ethic and contain valued ‘soft skills’, which other generations do not have. The senior worker expanding on their technical skills would make them a very attractive work commodity.”
Overcoming the fear of technology and gaining new and updated skills is at the fingertips for willing East Texans.
“Our Marshall office provides a lot of resources. We have a computer lab, we have partnerships in place, workshops, and paid internships. Online resources and access to paid training are available for people 16 and up,” said Rojas.
“At the workplace, the use of automation and computer skills is just as important as getting to work on time and employers consider it a basic skill,” said Cheryl Newton, Deputy Director at the Tyler-based Texas Workforce Commission. “At the same time, the use of computers is becoming more simplified. It doesn’t require as much technical knowledge. There is no reason that a person who does not currently have those skills would not be able to learn them, regardless of age.”
Access to your local library or the computer lab at the nearest Texas Workforce Office can help with updating the technical skills needed in the competitive 21st century workforce. For free computer training, go to GCFlearnfree.org and become more marketable to employers.
Panola College offers computer training classes and East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) in Marshall has an entire department dedicated to Adult Education.
At ETBU, the Department of Adult Education is geared toward non-traditional students who wish to finish their undergraduate degree in a Christ-centered environment with academic integrity. This unique program is designed for adults who need to balance their educational goals with work, family, or other life events. Online or campus learning is available.
Undergraduate degrees offered in an online or campus setting include Criminal Justice, Business Studies, University Studies, and Leadership Studies. Clinical Lab Science is available online only. For more information on East Texas Baptist University’s Department of Education, go to www.etbu.edu or call 800-804-3828.
Panola College in Marshall offers computer classes and is located at 1300 E. Pinecrest Drive No. 126. For more information, call 903-935-5039.
East Texas Workforce Center is located at 4300 E. End Blvd South in Marshall. They are open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, go to eastteaxsworkforce.org or call 903-935-7814.
The website offers information to career seekers, business services, childcare services and upcoming events in the area.