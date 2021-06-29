On Sunday the Marshall News Messenger ran a story titled Local insurance representatives retires after 26 years with company in our regular business section. Within the article Judy Denney's name was misspelled. We wish Mrs. Denney a wonderful retirement and regret this error.
jharker
