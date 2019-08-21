LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Dorothy Elaine Ellison, 76, of Tatum, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Tatum Cemetery. Interment, Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ellison was born October 9, 1942, in Houston, and died August 17, 2019.
Dorothy Elaine Ellison
LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Dorothy Elaine Ellison, 76, of Tatum, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Tatum Cemetery. Interment, Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ellison was born October 9, 1942, in Houston, and died August 17, 2019.