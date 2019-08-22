CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Dorothy Williams, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Black's Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Carthage. Mrs. Williams was born May 13, 1938, and died August 19, 2019.
