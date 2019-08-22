Frances Hopkins Frasier
 CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Frances Hopkins Frasier, 101, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Gary Cemetery, Gary. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Frasier was born June 22, 1918, in Panola County, and died August 21, 2019.