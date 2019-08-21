CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Joe Nathan Allred, 59, of Jefferson, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Liberty Cemetery, Rusk County. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Allred was born April 26, 1960, in Idabel, OK, and died August 17, 2019.
Joe Nathan Allred
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Joe Nathan Allred, 59, of Jefferson, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Liberty Cemetery, Rusk County. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Allred was born April 26, 1960, in Idabel, OK, and died August 17, 2019.