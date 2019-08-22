MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Williette Michelle Jones Hurd, 40, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2. Interment, Algoma Cemetery North. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Carthage. Mrs. Jones Hurd was born November 22, 1978, and died August 17, 2019.
