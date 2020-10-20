County Judge Chad Sims announced Tuesday that Harrison County has 11 new cases of COVID-19.
This brings the county’s total number of cases into the thousands, totaling 1,022 on Tuesday with 913 total recoveries and 35 fatalities.
The total number of current active cases in Harrison County is 74.
MISD
Marshall Independent School District released information on Tuesday regarding five new recoveries within the district, bringing their active cases down to 11 in MISD.
Four of the recoveries were at Marshall High School, which is down to just one active case out of 13 total for the school year.
Marion County
On Monday, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur reported six active cases, 143 recoveries, 14 fatalities and 163 total cases for Marion County.
"Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community," he said through social media.
Statewide
Texas health officials reported 4,856 new confirmed cases and 65 new deaths in the state on Tuesday.
The state’s total number of reported cases is 833,557 since tracking and tracing of the pandemic began in March, according the Texas Department of State Health Services. There have been 17,087 deaths statewide, 733,758 recoveries and 83,973 active cases.