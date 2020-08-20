Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday during his daily update.
The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began sits at 771, resulting in 35 fatalities, 656 recoveries and 80 remaining active cases.
STATEWIDE
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Thursday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,937, 231 tests had been administered across the state.
A total of 562,559 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
Of those, a total of 10,793 have resulted in death and 431,960 have recovered, for a total of 119,806 active cases.