20 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the weekend along with the county's 8th fatality, according to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
According to Sims, two positive cases were reported yesterday and 18 positive cases on Sunday.
"All of the testing results from last Saturday, a week ago, should be in. Those results are not separated out for us and we've likely been getting them in all week," he said.
The county has had a total of 140 cases, with 15 recoveries and eight fatalities, leaving 117 active cases in the county. 50 of those cases have been confirmed to be at long-term care facilities.
Sims encouraged everyone to remember good hygiene and to use caution around those who are vulnerable.