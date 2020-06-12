Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Friday that there were four new cases and two recoveries from COVID-19 to report.
"I hope you all can enjoy some time outside this weekend. Remember to keep those hands clean and to be cautious around the elderly," he said.
According to data provided by the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, as of Tuesday, a total of 2,309 tests had been administered in the county. Of those, a total of 2,006 have been negative, 260 were positive and the results of 43 are still pending.
Judge Sims noted that of the total 267 positive cases the county has had, 26 have resulted in death, and 164 have been recoveries, for a current total of 77 active cases.
“Cases are still on the rise in Texas, as a whole,” said Sims.
Statewide cases
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 4:25 p.m. Friday, 236 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,404,369 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 83,680 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,939 have resulted in death and 55,258 have recovered, for a total of 26,483 active cases.