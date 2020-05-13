All hands were on deck to help with a drive-thru food distribution at the Marshall Convention Center Tuesday courtesy of the East Texas Food Bank and Mission Marshall.
700 families were fed through the event where they received a box of goods along with some fresh produce.
Though the event wasn’t slated to begin until 10 a.m., cars were lined up down the road shortly after 9 a.m. waiting for the event to begin.
An organizational system comprised of volunteers from Mission Marshall, the Rotary Club, the Ministerial Alliance and the National Guard allowed cars to move along and receive their food without ever having to leave their vehicles. Marshall PD officers were also on hand to assist with the traffic flow surrounding the convention center.
The event was a product of the city reaching out to Mission Marshall expressing needs that have been heard in the community regarding food shortages.
“Some of our guests are needing more food right now than what they can get at Mission Marshall,” Mission Marshall Food Bank director Misty Scott said.
Donations at Mission Marshall are distributed to guests once a month.
“The community is experiencing the stress of COVID,” she said. “We reached out to the East Texas Food Bank and they set up today’s drive-thru event.”
As soon as the event was established, volunteers began to call Scott and offer their assistance.
“It’s amazing that our community members always show up when we need them,” Scott said.
Tim Butler, Program Services Director for Tyler-based East Texas Food Bank, said that they have been aiding East Texas even more than normal during this time. One way they offer their partners such as Mission Marshall is to provide drive-thru food banks. They have also done so in Longview, Tyler and many other East Texas cities, he said.
“In April we served 74 percent more families than we did in April 2019,” he said.
For those wanting to help with the East Texas Food Bank, there are several ways including donating money, volunteering and donating food. For more information go to https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/.
Mission Marshall, located at 2109 S. Washington, is open by appointment only on Monday nights from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Currently the pantry is offering curbside only service. To receive food the pantry requests an ID and a statement of income, but it is not a requirement. For more information go to missionmarshall.org or call 903-472-4944.