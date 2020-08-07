Harrison county officials on Friday reported a continued rise in COVID-19 case confirmations just ahead of students returning to school next week.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday reported 17 new cases and 15 recoveries, bringing the county's total number of still active coronavirus cases to 132.
"We continue to have a steady rise in cases," Sims said on his official Facebook page on Friday. "It seems that most who get it recover fairly well. My concern is for those who have other significant health conditions that may not be healthy enough to fight through this. For their protection, please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid crowds. Let's all get through this together."
The new numbers from Friday bring Harrison county's total coronavirus cases to 680, with 513 recovering, 35 resulting in fatalities and leaving 132 active cases.
Both Harleton and Elysian Fields ISD schools in Harrison county return to school on Monday for the start of the 2020-21 school year, while the remaining Harrison and Marion county school districts will return throughout the remainder of the week.
Marion county on Friday did not report any new cases or recoveries.
Statewide, 474,524 total cases have been confirmed as of Friday, resulting in 331,668 recoveries, 8,096 fatalities and leaving 134,760 active cases, according to the Texas Department of State and Health Services.