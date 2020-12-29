Even amid a widespread and unprecedented pandemic the city of Marshall has been able to have a highly productive year, kick starting a number of major projects while simultaneously dealing with a wide range of challenges.
Some of the highlights of the city of Marshall this year was the beginning of the city’s Downtown Development plan, and the ground breaking ceremony for the new Marshall Animal Adoption Center.
The new downtown development plan is a product of the 2019 Mobilize Marshall plan, which was spear headed by City Manager Mark Rohr as a way to get community input on the projects planned by the city.
One of the main areas selected by the community, and then prioritized by the then city commission members, was the redevelopment of the downtown area.
The initial plan for downtown was presented to the community and city council last year, and after some changes were made, the first phase of the project began.
In October, city councilmembers approved this first phase with a contract to begin work on the North Washington Avenue Streetscaping project in downtown Marshall. The contract was with Casey Sloane Construction, and will address the streets and sidewalks on North Washington Avenue, along with the infrastructure in place there.
Additionally, after decades in the works, the city of Marshall was able to celebrate a ground breaking ceremony for the planned new animal adoption center for the city.
The project was able to get off the ground this year thanks in large part to the private public partnership between the city of Marshall and the communities the animal shelter serves, along with the partnerships between the city and the Marshall Independent School District and Harrison County.
The project is projected to be completed in May 2021.
City officials, and Marshall voters, were also able to pass an entirely new charter this year, replacing the city’s old charter which was in effect since 1909.
The new charter was a project that was started a number of times in the past by city officials, but was finally and officially passed during the November election this year after months of work by the city’s Charter Review Committee members.
The November election also brought three new councilmembers to the city, after Larry Hurta and Doug Lewis opted not to run for reelection. Filling their seats on the council now are Councilmembers Amanda Abraham and Micah Fenton. Additionally, councilmember Leo Morris took over the District 2 seat after a special called election that resulted from the resignation and eventual passing of former councilmember Gail Beil.
City officials also faced the retirement of longtime city finance director Elaine Altman, and Community and Economic Director Wes Morris stepping away from his position.
To replace Morris, the city hired Fabio E. Angell to join the staff as the new Director of Community and Economic Development beginning Dec. 7.
The Marshall Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Donna Maisel also announced her retirement this year after 12 years of service to the city.
Maisel, who was named one of the Top 50 Economic Developers in North America in 2019, previously stated that she carefully considered her retirement so as not to disrupt the positive movement Marshall has seen this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stepping in as Executive Director after Maisel’s retirement was former director of businesses services Rush Harris.
MEDCO also saw the loss of two longtime board members Al Cornich and Ed Hoffman who retired from their positions this year.
To fill the vacancies set by Cornich and Hoffman, Harris presented to the councilmembers to approved two new board members.
Councilmembers approved two new appointees to the board, Keith Hill, a marketing and project manager specialist who has lived in Marshall for the past 40 years, and Colin Brady, a Marshall High School graduate and native to the community who is a realtor and business development coordinator.
Even after a uniquely challenging year, the city of Marshall was able to meet challenges and rise to the occasion, spearheading a number of important projects that will continue to advance the city in years to come.