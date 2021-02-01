All vaccination appointments were quickly filled Monday morning for Wednesday's upcoming vaccination clinic in Marshall.
Within a couple of hours of registration opening Monday morning, all 500 vaccination slots had been accounted for, according to an announcement from the City of Marshall on Monday.
"All appointments have been scheduled online. As more vaccines become available, the Marshall Harrison County Health District will issue a statement," the city announced.
The Marshall Harrison County Health District was notified last week it would receive an allocation of 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipped to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District will partner with Harrison County, the city of Marshall, East Texas Baptist University Nursing Department, and Panola College Nursing Department to host the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for the community on Wednesday.
Vaccinations will occur inside the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 E. End Blvd South in Marshall.
Residents who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services are eligible to receive vaccines (please refer to the following: https://www.dshs.texas.gov).
This clinic is for those needing the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. Walk-ins and waitlist appointments are not available.