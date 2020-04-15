Christina and Richard Anderson with the Anderson Foundation donated over $3,000 of hand sanitizer, totaling 250 gallons, to the Harrison County Firefighters Association to be distributed to local first responders.
Captain Tony Davis with the association stated that a number of local fire departments and police departments were experiencing a need for hand sanitizer, since the local supply has dwindled from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Davis was working with Elysian Field Fire Chief Andy Engdahl to come up with a pay share plan between the different departments to bulk order enough supplies for everyone.
While searching for a company that had a decent price Engdahl contacted Christina Anderson to see if either she or Richard knew of a place that was selling hand sanitizer for a good price to help the first responders.
“Not only did they help us find some, but they also called up and said that it was totally paid for,” Davis said.
Christina said that her and her husband are long time supporters of local first responders, going back to the 80’s with Richard’s work as county judge to establish local volunteer fire departments.
She said that when Engdahl contacted them and asked for help, she knew that they would do everything that they could to help the association.
“We are so profoundly grateful for the people that are on the front lines, and we want to support them and do what we can,” she said.
The hand sanitizer came from a company in Tyler called Celebrating Home Direct, according to Davis.
“We don’t have a central supply for all of the departments to pull from,” Davis said. “All of the different departments are kind of on their own. But the association is a go between for all of them.”
It was this role as the go between that prompted the members of the association to organize the different departments to bulk order the hand sanitizer they needed to stay healthy.
“That’s what a lot of people don’t realize is that these firefighters are with their families just as much as they are with us. So if one of their family members gets sick, and they get sick our whole department has to be quarantined. We can’t have that happen, so we need to make sure everyone stays healthy,” Davis said.
He said that 60 percent of the donated supply was distributed by the associations to the different departments, including the nine different ESD’s in the county, both the old and new courthouses, Marshall Fire Department and Police Department, Waskom and Hallsville Police Departments, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and more.
Davis said that the remaining 40 percent is on reserve to any first responder who may need it in the upcoming weeks.
“What we want to do is make sure these supplies get in the hands of the people who need them,” Christina said.