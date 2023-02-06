Over the past week the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Harrison County per day has doubled, with six new cases added every day.
This is a total of 44 new cases reported in the county, according to Harrison County Judge Chas Sims, who added that even with the increase the number of cases is relatively small.
Hospitalizations remain stable at only 64 COVID-19 patients reported in the region.
STATE
The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Texas during the past week rose to 38,947, more than 15,000 from the previous week, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The center reported 400 deaths in the state, also a marked increase. Officials reported 2,142 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, down a few hundred from the previous week.