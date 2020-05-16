No new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by Harrison County Judge Chad Sims during his 4 p.m. daily update Saturday, however, he did announce one new fatality.
Current totals are 207 total cases, with 30 recoveries, 15 fatalities leaving 162 active cases.
"Let's get our numbers to go down by adding to our recoveries and stopping the spread. In your prayer time, please remember these affected families as well as the medical staff and nursing home staff who are on the front lines of this," he said, in his social media post.