KARNACK — Caddo Lake State Park provided the ideal getaway for individuals and families, alike, Saturday as guests indulged in a day of boating, hiking, fishing and more as Texas began reopening efforts, following the COVID-19 lockdown.
“This is a good way to relieve some stress, and this is our first time being at a national park in Texas,” said Plano resident, Yatin Sing, who was enjoying a day of strolling and sight-seeing with his family of three. His son loved exploring the site on his scooter.
The Singhs considered it the perfect escape, considering the pandemic has kept schools closed for a month. Singh said he’s also been at home since his job as a consultant usually keeps him on the road.
“We’re just hanging out,” said Singh. “It’s a good experience to know Texas has so much to see.”
Saturday was the second weekend for the park to be open since the April 7 closing of all Texas State Parks due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Caddo Lake State Park was among the first of many Texas State Parks in the Texas Parks and Wildlife system to recently reopen on April 20 as part of a broader effort led by Governor Greg Abbott to begin the process of reopening the state.
“As part of the continued reopening of Texas announced by Governor Abbott on April 27, masks and face coverings are now strongly encouraged in state parks, but not required,” Texas Parks and Wildlife officials announced on its Facebook page.
“Also state parks are now allowing day-use by families with more than five people. However, the five-person limit is still in place for groups that are not part of the same family or household, and social distancing standards and other health guidelines still apply,” TPW officials said.
As of now, all state parks that have reopened will reopen to prepaid online day use permits only, with camping to resume at a later date. Texas State Park Pass, Veterans Pass, and Senior Pass holders must also obtain online day use passes, park officials noted. However, discounts will still apply during checkout.
“We continue to encourage social distancing and other best practices to avoid spreading the virus, and we will continue to advise our customers to know and follow local, state or federal travel restrictions and other guidance,” Caddo Lake State Park noted on its Facebook page.
For now, all indoor facilities, including the recreation hall, remain closed as well as equipment rentals. Park programs are also suspended.
Day passes must be purchased in advance online as no onsite transactions will be made, officials said. Temporary hours, for now, remain at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Visitors will not be allowed to enter or remain in the park outside of these hours,” park officials said.
Visitors to the state park Saturday said they were glad to be able to spend the day there. Allison Chambers traveled from her residence near Dallas to bask in a day of kayaking.
“I’ve been wanting to come here, but reservations have been crazy,” said Chambers.
Saturday was her restoration trip, she teased.
“I had a free day and decided to come here,” said Chambers.
The Bostic family, of Lubbock, said they were already in the area picking up a new pet puppy when they decided to reserve day passes for the park.
“It’s so much better than being at home,” Jami Bostic said as she and her family took in a day of fishing from the pier.
Charles Faulder said his family traveled from Burleson, a suburb of Fort Worth, for a day of hiking.
“We tried to come here last week and it was reserved,” said Faulder.
Admiring the golden sunny backdrop, he said the park served as a great family outing.
“It’s a good break,” Faulder said of being able to enjoy a day of recreation as the state gradually reopens.
Visitors to Caddo Lake State Park may make day-use reservations online at www.TexasStateParks.org. The park will be limiting capacity numbers each day. Once the park reaches its daily capacity limit it will be closed to further visitors.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding. It is our goal to keep our staff and visitors safe,” park officials said. “We know these times are tough, but we’ll all get through this together.”