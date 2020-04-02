HALLSVILLE — The gumbo is still a brewing at both the Hallsville and Marshall locations of the Cajun Tex Restaurant and while the eatery is still operating with curbside and delivery orders, they have also added another service to their line up.
While shoppers are flocking to the grocery and convenient stores to hoard the toilet paper and other essential items, other shoppers can be left empty handed and searching for crucial supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus.
To help out, Cajun Tex owners Johnny and Donna Horne have stepped up to offer customers a chance to order essential food supplies through them and their supplier.
Cajun Tex Hallsville and Marshall are offering customers a chance to place orders with them for bulk supplies of essential foods and goods each week, though Johnny said Wednesday most of the orders have slowed down since grocery stores are beginning to catch up with the crush of buyers preparing for the pandemic.
Eggs, flour, rice, tortillas and other goods can be purchased in bulk through the restaurant via its supplier.
Horne also said the Hallsville community has stepped up to help out first responders during this crucial and uncertain times, creating Respond Wednesdays.
“Different businesses and community members come together each Wednesday to purchase lunch for the Hallsville Fire Department and the Hallsville Police Department,” Johnny said. “We provide the lunch at cost and today we had Edward Jones and Buchanan’s Hardware purchase the lunches for the first responders.”