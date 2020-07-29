The Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual carnival owned by Triple T Amusements starting today at 6 p.m. and running through August 2, at 10 p.m.
The carnival is located behind Kentucky Fried Chicken on I-59 in Marshall and has been coordinated by the chamber for a number of years according to Director of the Chamber Stacia Runnels.
She said that she has worked with the owners of the traveling carnival attraction closely for her four years at the Chamber, and knows that they are taking every precaution to keep the community safe and still host the annual attraction.
“These are people who are involved in their community, and they always give back. I am confident they are doing everything they can to ensure public safety,” Runnels said. “Though I know there are still people who will not feel comfortable coming out quite yet, and that is fine. We just want people to feel safe and enjoy the event.”
As a way of giving back to Marshall Triple T Amusements will be hosting a canned vegetable drive during a designated day of the carnival to benefit Mission Marshall food pantry.
Any community member who brings a canned food item to donate to the pantry during the designated day, which will be announced via the group’s Facebook page later this week, will receive a discounted arm band.
The event will also feature classic carnival games and rides, and is family-friendly.
City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said that Triple T Amusements, the company who puts on the carnival every year, submitted in writing their plan to keep the event within safety limits outlined by Governor Greg Abbott’s GA28 order.
Abbott’s order allows for amusement parks, which the traveling carnival qualifies as, to be opened at 50 percent capacity, and does not require city officials to give permission for the gathering.
However, she said that the city does have domain over the safety precautions required at the event, and she said that Mayor Terri Brown reviewed the company’s plans and approved them.
Nickerson said that the submitted document outlines how the company plans to place multiple hand sanitizer stations at each attraction, and reduce the number of riders per attraction to 50 percent.
Additionally, guests will be encouraged to wear masks and social distancing requirements of six feet will be marked out by cones throughout the festival grounds.
Runnells also added that all employees of Triple T Amusements are required to wear face masks at all times, and that they had this policy in place before the recently mask mandate ordered by the governor.
“We are taking every precaution we can as a city to be sure the event is held safely,” Nickerson said. “We did not have the option to cancel the event due to the exception on the most recent GA28 order.”
For more information on the event and to follow along with updates about it go to the event tab on the group’s Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/TripleTAmusementsCarnival/.