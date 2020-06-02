Staff Reports
A new Emergency Care setup is being launched in Longview at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System’s NorthPark ER, located at 323 E. Hawkins Pkwy.
The new drive-thru ER is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., to help ensure patients can get the emergent care they need (including COVID screening) and feel comfortable in their choice — often without getting out of their cars.
This drive-thru ER is not a COVID-testing site, but anyone who believes they are showing symptoms are encouraged to visit and be assessed.
Minor care can be performed without getting out of your vehicle, including stitches, exams.
The hospital’s traditional ER is still open, fully functional and safe — this drive-thru ER is in place as an added layer of convenience and comfort for patients.