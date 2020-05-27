City Commissioners will consider the approval of a contract with Scott Rectenwald for the role of city attorney at Thursday’s virtual commissioners meeting.
Rectenwald has been serving as acting city attorney since the resignation, and eventual passing, of former city attorney Todd Fitts.
If approved by commissioners the contract would begin June 1, with Rectenwald being awarded $4,000 a month for up to 25 hours of legal services.
During the meeting commissioners will also host a public hearing and consider an amendment to the official zoning map regarding a 4-acre tract of land in the Thomas Iden Survey, commonly known as 2502 E Travis St.
The property would be rezoned from retail business to the new zoning are of public service, and is currently owned by the Marshall Independent School District.
After the public hearing, and if the amendment is approved by commissioners, the city will also consider a acting upong a proposed contract with the Marshall Independent School District for purchase of two acres of this property.
This land is planned to be used as the location for the new Marshall Animal Shelter, and the school district has agreed to the in kind donation of the property which is valued at $55,000.
The donation of the land is under the condition that the city construct and maintain, at its own dime, a road through the other two acres of property.
The agreement would require the city to finish construction of the road by September 1, and gives the City of Marshall right of first refusal for the other two acres of land on the property where the road will be constructed.
During the meeting commissioners will also consider a resolution authorizing the city to apply for funding under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program through the Office of the Governor.
The city agenda states that Marshall plans to apply for $10,000 to cover “anticipated overtime expenses” and another $51,608 for the purchase and installation of emergency equipment for COVID-19 response.
An ordinance amending the Chapter 24 entitled “Signs and Billboard Regulations” specifically Section 24-9 entitled “Free Standing Signs” will also be considered by commissioners on Thursday.
The amendment would exclude free standing pole signs specifically located within 3,000 feet of Interstate Highway 20 right-of-way from any height or area requirements currently in place.
The current sign ordinance restricts sign heights to 40 feet and area to 250 square feet.
Director of Public Works Eric Powell will also present to commissioner on two different agenda items during the meeting.
Powell will first present on the recommendations for the 2020 Street Improvement Program bid summary.
The recommendations on the city agenda are to award the base bid portion to Rayford Truck & Tractor at $966,570.
To fund the project recommendations are to pull $483,285 from both the General Fund and the Street Improvements Sales Tax Fund.
Powell will also present a review on the initial Kamstrup water meter pilot program which began in the city in June 2019.
The meeting will be hosted at noon on Thursday utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call.
Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comments or the public hearing can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.