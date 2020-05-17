Due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 virus the city of Marshall has had to make cuts to the 2020 budget, and furlough a number of employees.
One portion of the budget the city cut was the 2020 Adopted HOT (Hotel Occupancy Tax) Fund Budget that was originally adopted by the City Commission at $760,000, with $362,139 in debt service and $397,861 in the Visit Marshall budget.
The revised 2020 HOT Fund Budget to reflect the impact of the coronavirus is now $511,157, with $362,139 in debt service and $149,018 in the Visit Marshall budget.
The net change is a reduction of 32 percent.
“These adjustments were required as the travel and events have been limited due to COVID-19 and the debt service still remains,” said city spokesperson Stormy Nickerson.
Of the $149,018 reduction in the 2020 adopted budget, $109,118 are direct cuts to the Visit Marshall budget.
Nickerson said that a sample of budget categories affected by these cuts includes postage, television promotion, marketing materials, website, digital marketing, billboards, Wonderland of Lights marketing and convention/hospitality incentives.
The remaining $39,900, less than 27 percent of the cuts to the Visit Marshall budget, was applied to a reduction in community grants.
Community grants are a portion of HOT funds granted to organizations as a reimbursement fund for groups that hold events that bring guests in to local hotels.
To receive funds organizations have to meet two requirements, first the event or project must increase hotel occupancy and encourage tourism. Secondly, the project must fall into one of a number of predetermined categories.
Unfortunately, all of the organizations that received HOT funds community grants lost their funding in these budget cuts. These organizations include:
- Marshall Depot, lost $5,500 to be used towards historic renovation.
- Marshall Regional Arts Council, lost $3,000 for a cultural arts grant.
- Michelson Museum of Art lost $4,500 for a cultural arts grant.
- Get Healthy Marshall lost $10,000 to go towards the annual HealthFest hosted by the organization.
- Josey Ranch lost $10,000 for marketing budgets.
- Gobble Up the Cash Barrel Race lost $2,500 for marketing.
- 2Hearts Barrel Races lost $2,500 for marketing.
- Elks Care lost the in-kind donation of the city facility.
- Caddo Kennel Club lost the in-kind donation of the facility and $400.
Claudia Lowery, Executive Director of the Marshall Regional Arts Council, said that the group planned to use the funding for an arts festival held in downtown Marshall.
Lowery said that the group had planned to kick off the event the night before with a concert, and then include a number of artists from all over and even have activities for children.
“Right now I am desperately concerned about our funding, we have had to cancel a number of events.” Lowery said. “It’s not just the HOT funds, but we are losing funding in a number of ways.”
Cathy Wright, head of the Marshall Depot Board of Directors, echoed Lowery’s sentiment, stating that while losing $5,500 in funding from the city did negatively effect the organization, it is not by any means the only financial issue.
Wright said at the group’s board meeting last week that when they have faced financial troubles in the past, they would do a donor drive, but that even that is hard to do during this time.
“The problem is we can’t ask them for money because we are hurting, because everyone is hurting right now,” Wright said.
She said that during these times, with children having to be schooled at home, the city needs organization like the Marshall Depot and local museums more than ever.
“The parents know that, we are educational and the perfect places for the community to go where they can still social distance but also, get out of their homes and learn something,” Wright said. “We really are needed now more than ever.”
Lowery said that the organization has had some success with finding assistance in grants, though only one seemed to be available.
“We usually have our big membership drive, which helps us bring in some revenue as well, but that’s not happening right now. We also had a number of classes and workshops planned already,” Lowery said. “We had to refund classes that have already begun because we can no longer access the city buildings.”
She said that the group has received support from other organizations such as the Marshall Symphony League, who donated a check to the group last week to assist.
“We do have a lot of support, and really what we need now more than anything is new board members.” Lowry said. “We need people who are younger, all you have to do is care about the arts, be interested in art or music or theatre, you do not even need to participate in them actively.”
She said that to come back from a situation like this outbreak, the organization will need the help of fresh minds who are able to get out and actively organize within the community.
Lowry said any community members interested in serving on the board can contact her at 903-926-0440 to set up a meeting.
Other organizations such as Get Healthy Marshall have had to cancel their events all together, according to organizer and former Marshall mayor Ed Smith.
“We originally wanted to push the event back to the Fall, but with the cancelation of HOT funds we would not be able to afford to host it in the fall,” Smith said. “I don’t think we would have been able to either way though, we hoped that the outbreak of coronavirus would be subdued by then but it looks like it may not.”
He said that the event cancellation was a disappointment, considering 2020 was the first year the event was scheduled to return to Marshall after a three year hiatus to await the completion of Memorial City Hall construction.
“We were very excited to be back and work with the local restaurants and businesses in Marshall again, but we understand that this is larger than that.” Smith said. “We all just need to focus on pulling together as a country and getting through this.”
Smith said that HealthFest will hopefully be back in the Spring of 2021.