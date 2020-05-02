LONGVIEW — More doctors and nurses working the front lines on the fight against COVID-19 were treated to lunch on Thursday by the City of Hallsville and Cajun Tex in Hallsville.
About 50 more doctors and nurses, this time at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center’s COVID-19 Unit and Emergency Room were treated to Cajun Tex lunch, thanks to an anonymous donation through the City of Hallsville.
Doctors and nurses at Longview Regional Medical Center were treated to lunch by the two organizations on Wednesday.
Cajun Tex Owner Johnny Horne delivered the lunches both days, with the help of Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey and other city employees.
“It’s all about helping community, not making profit, but helping others,” Horne said Wednesday.”
Horne’s restaurant provided the lunches at cost.