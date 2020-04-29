As a response to the financial impact on the city of Marshall from the COVID-19 outbreak, the city has decided to furlough 11 full-time and five part-time employees.
The employees are all in destination related city departments, according to the city press release, which are all currently impacted by the community safeguards in place to protect from the spread of the virus.
Positions furloughed in these departments include director, coordinator, youth services manager, assistant, public services librarian, secretary and public service assistant, golf course pro-shop attendants, two managers, and executive officer II, according to city communications representative Stormy Nickerson.
The city did not state the expected length of time employees would be furloughed.
The city also plans to freeze the hiring of any open positions within all city of Marshall departments to help save money.
Nickerson said that the city is utilizing furloughs to protect their financial condition and still maintain a level of support to employees impacted, through no fault of their own.
In addition to the furloughs, the city is reducing total expenses utilizing Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds, some $250,000 from the 2020 budget.
“We hope these adjustments are temporary, but we have got to keep a close eye on city revenues to make sure we meet our obligations. We will continue to monitor the fallout to determine if further modifications are necessary to meet the essential city services to citizens and our debt payments,” said City Manager Mark Rohr.
In 2020, the city will have a debt payment due to $362,000 for Memorial City Hall.
A significant budget shortfall in HOT funds could cause a default on that debt payment and further impact the taxpayers, Rohr said, adding that this decision was meant to prevent that from happening.
The city said that these measures were a response to a projected 50 percent reduction in HOT Funds from March and a 10 percent reduction in sales tax for April. With additional drops the sales tax revenue and HOT revenue to drop further in the coming months based on the community COVID-19 safeguards implemented.
“Ultimately, our goal is to be proactive to stabilize our budget and maintain the highest quality of city services, while impacting the fewest number of employees,” Rohr said.