Marshall City government has opted to continue virtual meetings throughout the month of May.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott began Phase 1 of opening up the state this week, which included the option for local governments to return to regular meetings, based on their discretion.
City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said that commissioners decided to continue to virtual meetings already planned for the month of May, but will reassess after the second meeting of the month.
Along with government, Abbot’s orders allowed for the opening of a number of retailers and other businesses, including sports, libraries and museums.
Nickerson said that the Marshall Public Library will not open up completely, but has restarted their curbside service so community members have access to library books.
First responders will all continue COVID-19 precautions still, in order to protect themselves and safeguard community members.
Businesses that can open are retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls along with libraries and museums. However, no more than 25 percent of occupancy can be allowed in those stores in Harrison County.
Outdoor sports can continue with no more than four at a time.
Nickerson said that the city of Marshall will closely examine the opening of any other facilities or services based on data from the Emergency Management Team.
Abbott plans to continue a gradual opening of businesses in the state, stating that the second phase of the plan will begin in two weeks, or the week of May 11.
He said that decisions on what businesses will be allowed to open, how much they can open and when will be determined based on data from the virus.
Before moving on to the second phase, Abbott said that he wanted two weeks of data with no flare ups of the COVID-19 virus, and assurance that community members 60 years old or older will be protected.