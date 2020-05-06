Mayor Terri Brown has issued a New Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease today.
The declaration shall continue in effect until the Marshall City Commission terminates its consent to the continuation of this declaration or until the Mayor terminates this declaration, whichever occurs first. This declaration is a direct reflection of Executive Order GA-21 issued by Governor Greg Abbott on May 5.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on May 8, these local orders allow the opening of hair salons, nail salons, cosmetology salons, barbershops, and tanning salons. Governor Abbott issued the following provisions in GA-21 in order for these facilities to be open.
- One customer per stylist.
- The appointment system is requested.
- If allowing walk-ins, customers are allowed to wait inside only if they are keeping six feet of separation.
- There must be six feet of separation between all operating work stations.
- Wearing facemasks is strongly recommended.
- The current declaration also issued the opportunity for the opening of swimming pools on May 8, 2020, under the provisions listed below.
- Indoor swimming pools may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the pool facility.
- Outdoor swimming pools may operate at up to 25 percent of normal operating limits as determined by the pool operator.
- Local public swimming pools may be allowed to open if permitted by the City of Marshall.
Beginning on May 18, gyms and exercise facilities will have the opportunity to open with the following stipulations.
- Gyms may operate at no more than 25 percent capacity (this doesn’t include outside activity). Showers and locker rooms must remain closed. Restrooms may be open.
- Disinfect every piece of equipment after use by each patron.
- Customers must wear gloves that cover their fingers at all times.
- Must maintain social distancing of six feet inside the gym.
- If a customer brings equipment, like a yoga mat, sanitize the material before and after use.
This declaration allows manufacturing facilities and office buildings that were not deemed essential services might choose to open in limited ways beginning on May 18, 2020.
- Manufacturers may open with a 25 percent occupancy limitation and staggered workforce, if necessary.
- Manufacturing employees must maintain a six-foot separation.
- Achieve a six-foot separation between employees, or the employer must use controls like Plexiglas between work stations.
Businesses located in office buildings may also open on May 18. These businesses may open their offices to either five employees or 25 percent of the workforce, whichever is greater, provided that employees maintain appropriate social distancing.
GA-21 and this declaration have clarified the position on attending weddings and funerals in the State of Texas. Wedding and funeral venues and the services required to conduct weddings; provided, however, that for weddings held indoors other than at a church, congregation, or house of worship, the facility may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the facility. Wedding reception and funeral services for facilities that operate at up to 25 percent of the full listed occupancy of the facility; provided, however, that the occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or outdoor wedding receptions.
The City of Marshall “New Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency” dated May 6, 2020, the City of Marshall maintains the requirement for food establishments within the city limits to have all employees wear a face mask at all times. Separate employees must perform cash handling functions and food serving function.\
In providing or obtaining essential services or reopened services, individuals and businesses should follow the minimum standard health protocols recommended found at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus. As COVID-19 positive tests continue to rise, residents should implement social distancing, work from home if possible, use recommended hand sanitizing, maintain environmental cleanliness. Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, but no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.
The City of Marshall will perform inspections to verify the proper implementation of all policies and procedures. Failure to comply with any of the mandated provisions of this Order constitutes an imminent threat to public health. Per Texas Government Code §418.173, a person who knowingly or intentionally violates this Order commits an offense punishable by a fine up to $1,000.00, confinement in jail for a term not exceed 180 days. Each violation shall constitute a separate offense.
Best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:
- Restrict physical contact and publicly used areas.
- Maintain Social Distancing with a safe distance of six (6’) feet between all individuals.
- Every person shall avoid large gatherings.
- Residents shall not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
- If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the house if one person in the home exhibits symptoms.