As city of Marshall residents, organizations and staff look forward to the holiday season, it is a crucial time to remind the community of the active Executive Orders by Governor Greg Abbott relating to COVID-19 to protect the health and the safety of senior family members.
Per Executive Order GA-29 issued on July 2, the disaster proclamation ordering face coverings is still in effect in all buildings and outdoor areas where social distance cannot be maintained in the state, with the following exceptions:
- children under the age of 10;
- any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents the wearing of a mask;
- any person consuming food or drink, or is seated in a restaurant to eat or drink;
- any person driving alone or driving with immediate family members;
- any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face;
- any person swimming in a pool, lake, or body of water;
- any person actively providing or obtaining religious worship, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged; or
- any person who is giving a speech or broadcast to an audience.
The order does include the following provisions:
- There will be no occupancy limit to a religious service held in churches, congregations, and houses or worship; local government operations; child care services; youth camps; recreational sports programs; public or private schools; institutions of higher learning; drive-in concert or movies as long as occupants stay in their vehicle; and salons or barbers as long as clients are six feet apart.
- For any outdoor gathering in excess of 10 people, the gathering is prohibited unless the mayor of the city in which the gathering is held, or the county judge in the case of a gathering in an unincorporated, approves the gathering in advance.
- Event venues, restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing, libraries, museums, and gyms may operate at up to 75 percent of occupancy per fire code.
- All indoor and outdoor collegiate and similar sporting events, including rodeos and equestrian events shall remain at 50 percent of occupancy.
- Bars that hold a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) may operate at 50 percent of occupancy due to a request by Harrison County.
- All indoor and outdoor professional, collegiate, and similar sporting events, including rodeos and equestrian events, shall remain limited to 50 percent of the normal operating limits as determined by the owner.
The city of Marshall encourages residents to continue to follow the best health practices; stay home if you are sick, sanitize your hands, social distance, and wear a face mask to protect yourself and your family. For questions about the executive orders as they apply in the city of Marshall, contact (903) 935-4421.