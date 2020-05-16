The Marshall City Commission voted to approve the creation of a new Small Business Revolving Loans program during Thursday’s virtual meeting.
The new program was approved unanimously by commissioners.
Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison said that the program was an extension of the Mobilize Marshall plan created in 2019 based on community response.
“Through Mobilize Marshall we have created the Cradle of Entrepreneurship program to help new and local business in the area. But then when everything happened with COVID we altered that plan to help provide relief for our local small businesses that were negatively affected by the outbreak,” Morrison said.
The new program will provide loans at $10,000 max or 75 percent of the total project cost to local small businesses in Marshall.
The businesses must be located within the city limits and be expected to have less than $1M in yearly revenue and employee 50 people or less. The loans can be utilized by both new and existing businesses, and can be used for acquisition or development of land, overhead expenses, rent/utilities, training, labor expenses, or equipment necessary to conduct business.
“This program can be used to fund a wide number of things,” Morrison said. “For businesses who are looking to get a conventional loan, but need start up funds or a down payment on that loan, this money can be used for that purpose too.”
Morrison said that loan interest rates will be six percent or lower, and will be determined on a case to case basis by city staff and the Community Development Advisory Committee, along with required equity and potential collateral.
The Marshall City Commission will have the final approval on all loans made through the program.
Funding for the new program came from the CARES Act, which allocated Marshall $212,544 in COVID relief funding.
Through that funding Morrison said that the city was able to allocate 15 percent to public services which totaled $31,882.
That funding was first used to provide Mission Marshall Food Pantry with adequate relief for the influx of need they have faced during the outbreak. The remaining funding was used to create the new loan program.
Funds awarded to the City by a U.S. Department of Agricultural grant known as Rural Business Enterprise Grant will also be utilized to fund the program.
Morrison said that the program is beginging to accept applications, with the funding available as early at June 1.
Any business interested in the program can contact Morrison at Morrison.wes@marshalltexas.org.
“I have already started to be contacted by interested businesses,” Morrison said. “I believe once we get the application in we can get it through in a 30 day period.”
The loan application process will begin with a pre-application consultation with City Staff and then the creation of a completed application with supporting documentation.
Applications will then be sent by City staff to the Community Development Advisory Committee and request a recommendation, which staff will then present to the City Commission for their approval. If approved, staff will execute the loan agreement.
“I am just excited to get this program going and do what we can to help out our local small businesses,” Morrison said.