The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved, on Wednesday, a second amendment to the declaration of a local disaster, extending the local shelter-in-place order indefinitely.
“You saw the first amendment, which follows along with our disaster declaration. It gives a lot of information about essential and non-essential businesses, things that people can do or should or should not do. This simply continues that,” County Judge Chad Sims explained.
He said the initial order expired on April 13, thus a second amendment to the declaration was implemented in order to continue it.
“Everything stays the same, still in place like it was,” said Sims. “It’s just continuing it from the expiration of the first amended order.”
“This does not have an ending on it,” he said of the amended order. “We’re hoping sooner than later, but we will follow the governor’s guidelines, what he’s suggesting.
The county judge said they understand that Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump are working to reopen businesses; however, he doesn’t think it’s a good time for the county yet.
“That’s a local decision,” Sims explained.
“The large increase we saw just recently in the number of cases, I don’t believe now is the time for us to reopen everything here in Harrison County,” said Sims.
“Just over two weeks ago now we had our first case,” he said. “We implemented these orders, asking everybody to stay home, hoping that we would begin to see a decline in the number of cases here. So, it’s still increasing.
“I was hoping two weeks ago we’d get to sit in here and talk about how our numbers are stable or declining,” said Sims. “We’re not there yet.”
In the meantime, the county judge said they are asking all residents to still comply with mandated orders and Centers for Disease Control recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“I am asking our citizens out there, please continue to stay home, please continue to practice the social distancing, gloves, masks, hand washing — all those things that we’ve been talking about,” Judge Sims said. “We can’t let up now.”
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins thanked the county judge for his leadership during this global pandemic.
“You can hear a lot of things and what the president is saying and what our government is saying, but the local leadership, right here, is who we need to be listening to,” said Timmins.
“You have taken the first, second and third steps in what we should be doing and I appreciate the leadership that’s here in Harrison County,” Timmins told Sims.
The county judge said he appreciates the support from the commissioners. He also expressed his thanks, earlier in the meeting, to all essential workers.
“We know that this is a difficult time for our residents, our caregivers, medical professionals, and business owners,” said Sims. “This virus has affected us all. I do want to thank all those who have been working through this tough time to provide services and food for our residents.”
COMPLAINTS ADDRESSED
Sims also addressed some common complaints he hears frequently. One is regarding people not wearing a mask.
“When you go out, grocery store, wherever you are, wear your mask,” the county judge urged. “Either purchase you one or make one, but wear one.”
He’s also heard complaints about residents making family trips to the store.
“Don’t bring your whole family to the grocery store,” Sims urged.
For additional mitigation efforts, he asked to please limit trips to the grocery store.
“It seems our grocery stores and our hardware stores are staying busy and full of people,” said Sims. “Staying home is your best defense against catching the virus.”
He said another complaint he gets is people seeing someone they know who had the virus out in public.
“Our first positive case was about three weeks ago and some who had it likely recovered and (are) completely symptom-free and not contagious,” said Sims. “So if you see somebody that you know or think they had it, the best thing to do is to keep your distance.”
The judge said he knows there’s a large concern about the number of cases recently reported for the county, but due to medical privacy laws, officials cannot divulge specific details.
“We can say that a number of those cases were connected to a previously confirmed case,” said Sims.
He assured that the county’s emergency management team is monitoring the pandemic closely in order to prevent any additional spread.
“Our hospital, medical staff, they’re ready to go; but none of those are overwhelmed at this point, which is good,” the judge said.
The good news, he said, is that social distancing, frequent hand-washing and staying-at-home practices do work.
“So please practice more of this so we can see a decline in a number of our cases,” Sims encouraged.
He thanked all who have been faithfully praying throughout the pandemic.
“Your commitment encourages me, and I know it impacts our communities,” said Sims.
He also thanked all who are donating, giving and serving through it all.
“The random acts of kindness go a long way in strengthening our communities, so thank you residents of Harrison County,” said Sims.
GRANT/BENEFITS
In other business related to COVID-19, the commissioners court approved the terms and conditions of a Texas Division of Emergency Management disaster assistance sub-grant the county plans to apply for.
“This is the grant for COVID-19 that we are going to try to apply and to get reimbursement of some of our cost,” explained County Auditor Becky Haynes.
“We’ve not really been out of any significant cost yet,” said noted.
Also relate to COVID-19, the county approved a plan resolution to update the county health and welfare benefit plan.
“Since we do have this new novel coronavirus, we’ve adjusted our plan so that all testing is completely covered on our employees,” said Sims.
The adjustment not only covers the test for the insured employee but also the treatment.
“It’s covered like any other illness would be,” said Sims.