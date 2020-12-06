The Harrison County Commissioners Court along with county extension agencies traveled to Nacogdoches, this week, for the annual East Region County Judges and Commissioners Conference.
The conference is sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. The conference agenda included an update on redistricting plans presented by David Mendez with Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado, Acosta LLP.
Jim Allison of Harrison County’s legal firm — Allison, Bass & Magee LLP —spoke on legislative issues, affecting county government.
District 11 State Representative Travis Cardy gave a legislative update. The conference also included a panel discussion of county judges and commissioners on issues affecting Texas counties. Additionally, Rebekka Dudensing, associate professor and community development economist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, discussed strategic budget planning.