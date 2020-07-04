Over 50 people braved the rain on Friday to gather outside of the Harrison County Court House to protest the reclosure of a number of Texas businesses and the recent order by Governor Greg Abbott requiring Texans to wear a mask at public establishments.
Abbott ordered earlier this week that all Texans be required to wear masks at public establishments after case numbers of the COVID-19 virus in Texas have began to rise. This is after Abbott stopped the reopening of the state, and restricted bars and other businesses to shut down again.
Community member Blayne Hayes organized the protest after he became concerned over the orders coming from Abbott’s office.
“I think this really reflects the feelings of the city, and of the nation,” Hayes said during the event, “People are tired of being in lock down and sick of being told who can and can’t work.”
Protestors brought signs, and organizers passed out water and other drinks as individuals came up to share their personal feelings about the lock down.
Owner of the Machine Shed in Kilgore, Tee Anna Parker, also came to the event to speak to the group.
Parker is joined by a number of other businesses in suing Abbott over the bar closures. Jared Woodfill of Woodfill law firm is representing the group in their case.
“Someone had to stand up, there’s nothing you can say to me that will take away from the fact that I have a right to work,” Parker said.
She said that the closure of her bar is both unfair, and unconstitutional, and has deeply hurt both herself and her employees financially.
“Up until the last few days I have not been vocal about this, but our governor has gone back on everything he has said,” Parker said.
She also encouraged those gathered at the event to go out and vote in the upcoming election.
“It is our fundamental, God given right to work to support our families,” Hayes said. “That is being taken away from people and that’s not right.”
The main concerns vocalized by protestors were about the “arbitrary” opening and closing of businesses, which has had a devastating financial impact.
“Now there is a chance that you can be fined $250 for not wearing a mask, but what if you’re poor, or unemployed, and you can’t afford a mask, now were taking more money from them,” Parker said.
Another protest against the closure of businesses due to the COVID-19 epidemic is planned at the Machine Shed in Kilgore for this Sunday, at 3 p.m. The Machine Shed is located at 5960 TX-31, Kilgore.