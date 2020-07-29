U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday, during a pre-screening procedure at the White House.
The Congressman — who represents the 1st Congressional District that includes Harrison, Gregg, Panola and Smith Counties — issued a video statement this afternoon on his Twitter social media page, regarding his positive status.
“(I) went to the White House today, but before you go in (formally) to the White House they test you with the quick test and it tested positive, but they get false positive sometimes, so they retested me with the swab that goes way up in your sinuses and it finally came back,” Gohmert said. “It was positive, too.”
According to CNN.com, Gohmert had been scheduled to fly aboard Air Force One on Wednesday with President Donald Trump to Midland, where the president is fundraising and touring an oil rig. Now because of the positive test, Gohmert has canceled his trip with the president.
In his Twitter statement, the Congressman said, in his case, he’s asymptomatic, meaning he has the infection, but no sign of symptoms.
“I don’t have any of the symptoms that are listed as part of COVID-19, but apparently I have the virus,” said Gohmert.
He noted the good news is he’s been told that he should be recovered within the next 10 days or so.
The Congressman also addressed news reports alleging that he hadn’t been wearing a mask, and was allegedly reprimanded for it during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr, on Tuesday.
“As far as the tweets … that I was admonished yesterday at the Judiciary Hearing for not wearing a mask; Look, I’ve worn a mask more in the last week or two more than I have in the whole last four months, and I was wearing my mask at the Judiciary Hearing,” Gohmert maintained.
According to Politico.com, at one point in Tuesday's hearing, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) chastised several Republicans for taking off their masks, though Gohmert was not among those he scolded.
Gohmert said some of his colleagues even confirmed earlier Wednesday that the scolding wasn’t directed at him.
“It was a couple of other guys weren’t wearing their masks,” said Gohmert.
Gohmert said he does wonder, however, if wearing his mask caused him to contract the virus.
“I don’t know about everybody but when I have a mask on I’m moving it to make it comfortable; and again I wonder if that put some germs in the mask,” he said.
“(Maybe) keep your hands off your mask,” he said. “Who knows…”
Gohmert said now that he apparently has the virus, he will be very careful to make sure that he doesn’t give it to anyone else.
“We’ll see how it goes,” said Gohmert.
According to the Politico, footage from before Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing shows Gohmert and Attorney General Barr walking together in close contact, with neither wearing a mask.
“Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Barr will be tested for coronavirus on Wednesday,” the Politico reported.