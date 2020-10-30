Harrison County gained 14 new COVID-19 cases, on Friday, and reported 25 new recoveries.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the 1,106 cumulative total of positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities, 1,002 have been recoveries and 69 are considered active cases.
MARSHALL ISD CASES
Marshall Independent School District reported two new positive cases, on Friday. Both cases were of staff members at Marshall Junior High School. David Weaver, public information director for MISD, said both staff members have been under quarantine since last Tuesday.
Weaver also noted one recovery of a student at MJHS.
“We currently have 15 active cases in the district, with a total of 33 recoveries on the year, for a total of 48 cases since the start of school,” Weaver indicated.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of4:50 p.m., Friday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 8,080,012 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 893,451 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 17,934 have resulted in death and 776,580 have recovered, for a total of 100,991 active cases.