Monday’s reopening of the Harrison County Courthouse, following its COVID-19 closing, went off without a hitch.
“I got over there first thing this morning and checked with everybody and they were all ready,” County Judge Chad Sims reported Monday evening.
He noted how eager the public was to be able to have access to county offices.
“We had a decent line out there door waiting to get in,” Sims said. “It was probably 25 people out there, and they kept adding to it constantly.”
Visitors to the building all complied with social distancing and mask requirements as they took care of business at respective offices.
The tax assessor office had the most visitors, and things moved efficiently and safely, the county judge observed.
“They were getting served quickly,” Sims said, applauding the orderly flow of traffic. “The tax assessors’ office was busy the whole day.
“They served 300 people. They were real happy the way it went,” he said, noting no issues were reported there.
The clear skies and sunny day also made the wait outdoors go smoothly.
“Fortunately it was a beautiful day outside,” Judge Sims said. “I was very pleased with the reopening today.”
County officials remind that masks are required to be worn inside of the building for the safety of the staff and public. Sims asks residents to continue to be patient and considerate as county officials try to maintain an orderly flow of traffic into the offices.
“Our security desk at the front door will regulate the number of customers in the offices so we don’t get into a crowded situation,” said Sims.