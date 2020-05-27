Although the Harrison County Historical Commission wasn’t able to meet this month due to the COVID-19 quarantine, members of the organization have remained active in preserving and promoting the county’s history.
“Due to the current quarantine restrictions, no action has been taken in the last few months regarding county-wide tourism,” Thomas Speir, chair of the HCHC, reported.
However, “we are still active even as we are “alone/together,” said Speir.
From responding to archaeology inquiries to compiling a list of war veterans, members have been keeping busy.
“Barbara Cox has begun work on the history fair for this coming fall semester,” Speir said, sharing she discussed reaching out to the home school populations for inclusion this year.
Related to the preservation of schools, Speir noted that Gerry Gibson is currently documenting a list of public schools that operated throughout the county. He initially started searching for the sites of the historic Rosenwald funded schools, but has now expanded the project to include all public schools.
Speir said Gibson has concentrated thus far on county schools since almost all are closed, but have started collecting information on Marshall city schools, too. Thus, anyone with information on any schools in the area, public or private, are welcome to contact the HCHC. The organization said information on dates, openings, locations, closures, expansions or significant events — along with photos — would be especially useful.
In the cemeteries report, the HCHC noted that Bill Elliot has compiled a list of Civil War veterans, Confederate and Union, in Greenwood Cemetery. He has also obtained a headstone for Captain James Floyd in Marshall Cemetery, and compiled a Civil war veterans list for St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Regarding historical markers, applications from Pope City Cemetery as well as Woodlawn Cemetery have been received.
Museums
Regarding museums, the HCHC noted that Harrison County Historic Museum will open as soon as they are given the green light for interactive exhibits to open. Right now, majority of the staff has returned to work; but exhibits have remained closed to the public, per governor’s orders, because they include interactive displays.
At the museum’s Hatley Hughes Research Center, volunteers have kept busy renumbering the archives and editing. Volunteers have also been working on digitizing some of the museum’s files at the research center, he said.
“When I passed on to the Research Center digital copies of their files that I have scanned, I also passed along digital copies of many of the historical publications created in Harrison County that we had in our Historical Commission computer,” said Speir. “This will, hopefully, create the nucleus for an online digital library for the Research Center.”
Speir noted that the Texas and Pacific Depot Museum advised that it opened May 22, operating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday only.
“Depot personnel will wear masks and limit visitors,” he said the depot museum reported.
The HCHC reported that the Starr Family Home State Historic Site is now open at 25 percent capacity for self-guided tours only. Speir said director, Barbara Judkins, advised that the Starr Home staff is currently developing virtual programming.
Speir said Michelson Museum of Art reported that the museum is working toward reopening on July 1. He said the museum hopes to still offer art classes, but may not begin until August.
Strong presence
Speir said Bill Whitis has done a great job maintaining the HCHC’s Facebook page. The group has also remained strong with its dissemination of oral history. Speir noted that former Marshall Mayor Audrey Kariel is currently reviewing a 12-hour interview a University of North Texas graduate student conducted on her about what she observed about civil rights during her life in Marshall, covering the period 1950 to 2018.
Speir said Kariel was honored to be a part of the interview and has requested a copy of the transcript to be shared with the museum.
“I am working with Audrey to see if the Historical Commission can get an additional copy for our records,” he said.
In other projects, Speir noted that Richard Magrill has been busy spending about eight hours a day on the 75-year history of the Noon Optimist Club.
Another noteworthy project is the preservation of the late historian and city commissioner Gail Beil’s massive work of African American books and scholarly papers. Speir said the HCHC was asked by the Beil family to gather and sort her works to be gifted to Wiley College, as specified in her will. With permission of the Beil family, the HCHC has also scanned and created digital files of her work to be shared with the county museum’s Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center.
“This project is ongoing,” said Speir.
Other updates
The HCHC also received reports from Sabine Farms, TC Lindsey Store, Main Street and the Pemberton Heritage Center.
Speir noted that the Sabine Farms Educational Society cancelled its annual Juneteenth celebration this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regarding Jonesville’s TC Lindsey Store, the facility remains temporarily closed due to efforts to protect the public and workers from the spread of COVID-19. For the past month, however, the store has taken online orders through its Facebook page. Customers have been allowed to drive up to the loading dock to pick up orders on Saturdays between 1 and 3 p.m. No one is permitted inside the building.
Speir said store owners said they’ll continue the process until they deem it safe to reopen. Meanwhile, they continue to make daily Facebook posts and frequently share information on the history of Jonesville and specialty items in the store. An announcement will be made on our Facebook page about the date for reopening.
To benefit local historical venues in particular, Speir said he has begun submitting the organization’s annual membership renewals.
“With our previously agreed $100 budget per site, I am hoping these funds will help our local museums during this period of no visitors,” he said.
The HCHC chair thanked the various represented members for their continued efforts to preserve, promote Harrison County history.
He said volunteers are always welcome to serve at any of the local museums as guides, assistants, office staff and other positions. This includes at
Harrison County Historical Museum, the museum’s Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center, Marshall T&P Depot and Michelson Museum of Art.
For more information on the HCHC and volunteer opportunities, call (903) 935-8417 or visit the Harrison County Historical Commission Facebook page.