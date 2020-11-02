Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that Harrison County has nine new cases of COVID-19 and 26 recoveries to report.
This brings the counties active number of cases down to 52, with 1115 total positive cases, 1028 recoveries and 35 fatalities.
The Marshall Independent School District also reported three new positive cases on Monday, and three recoveries.
The three positive cases were for a student at Marshall Junior High, a staff member at William B. Travis Elementary and a staff member at Marshall High School.
As of Monday the school district has 16 active cases, with a total of 36 recoveries. The school district has had a total of 52 cases of COVID-19 since the start of school on Aug. 13.