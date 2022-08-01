On Monday Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that for the past week the county has seen a decline in its average new number of COVID-19 cases.
"Our new cases have been trending lower even though areas around us have remained high. We also see hospitalizations coming down as well," Sims said.
Hospitalizations from the virus are down to 81 from 90 the previous week, with the county adding an additional 65 new cases of the virus.
This is down from over 90 cases added the week before.
Sims added however that the state has not updated the case numbers since Friday.
"Usually we'd have Sunday's numbers by now," he explained, "This is all good news but don't let it cause you to become complacent. Be mindful of others and protect yourself too."
The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Texas dropped in the past week to 72,653, with 154 deaths reported, about even with the previous week, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at John Hopkins University.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly to 3,624 across the state, according to DSHS. The BA.5 variant is now prevalent in Texas and elsewhere but seems to have less serious effects, especially for people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to health officials.