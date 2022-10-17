Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that the COVID-19 cases reported in the last week have been down substantially from last weeks numbers.
Last week the county saw an unusually high number of cases reported, with a total new cases of 78. This week numbers are down more than half with only 30 new cases reported, averaging four new cases a day.
"New cases and hospitalizations saw a substantial decline in the last week," Sims said, "Let's continue to be cautious and keep these numbers low."
Hospitalizations are also down from 34 percent last week to 26 percent this past week.
STATE
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the past week in Texas by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University decreased slightly to 13,442, with 92 deaths reported.
Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,147 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, also a slight drop from the previous week.