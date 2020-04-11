Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all locations of the Harrison County Tax Office will now be closed to the public until further notice, announced County Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King.
King had initially closed the offices in Marshall, Hallsville and Waskom to the public for face-to-face transactions from March 23 through April 10; but because the novel coronavirus is still a threat to public health, the closures to the public have now been extended.
“Due to (the) shelter-in-place order, I have limited staff working Monday through Friday answering phones, processing vehicle registrations, title transfers, and tax payments by mail and on-line from 8:30 to 2:30pm,” said King.
She’s asking all local dealerships, banks, and title companies, to please call the office for the drop off and pickup schedule.
“With the shelter-in-place order, I encourage citizens to please mail their vehicle registration and tax payments to the office,” said King. “This not only keeps you safe but others as well.”
She noted that on March 13, Gov. Gregg Abbott temporarily granted a 60-day waiver on vehicle registration, transfer of title, and permanent disabled parking placard.
“This temporary waiver means you have 60 days after TxDMV notifies the public that normal vehicle registration and vehicle related services have resumed,” King explained. “If your vehicle expired at the end of March and TxDMV resumes normal services beginning June 1, you have 60 days from June 1 to register your vehicle.”
She said the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has informed law enforcement of this temporary waiver.
King said payments for registration renewals, title transfers, and property tax may be mailed to: Harrison County Tax Office PO Box 967 Marshall, TX 75671.
To access online vehicle renewals, a 72-hour permit and 144-hour permit visit www.txdmv.gov.
Online property tax payments can be made at: iswdatacorp.azurewebsites.net or certifiedpayments.net (bureau code 3165459).
Property tax payments can be made by phone at 903-935-8411 or 1-866-549-1010 (bureau code 3165459).
For online boat renewals visit: https://apps.tpwd.state.tx.us/bora/ .