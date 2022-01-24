Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported today that the county has shown a continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week, though at a less severe rate than the week before.
“Today our report shows an increase in our case counts but not at the rate that we've seen,” Sims said, “Last week could be the peak in our new cases, only time will tell.”
Sims said that he added a new line to the COVID-19 case count put out each week, indicating the percent increase in cases from the prior week, with last week showing a 55 percent increase from the week before.
Three additional fatalities were also reported from the virus last week, with the county averaging 82 new COVID-19 cases per day.
“The additional fatalities is a firm reminder that we need to continue to be cautious. It may not be you that get's really sick but who will you give it to? Please be careful and considerate,” Sims said, “Join me in praying for those who are sick and those who've lost loved ones.”
STATE
Largely due to the spread of the omicron variant, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas last week climbed to a high of 433,584, with 971 new deaths reported as well by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the state has recorded 5.9 million cases and 78,055 deaths.
Hospitalizations in Texas of lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients also continued to rise, up 36 percent from the previous week at 13,324, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That figure is approaching the record high of 14,106 set in January 2021.