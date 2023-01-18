Harrison County and state COVID-19 cases remained stagnant in the past week, with the county adding 49 additional cases of the virus to its count.
This is down from the 54 new cases reported the week previous, with hospitalization numbers dropping in the past week for the region.
"Other areas around the country have seen higher case numbers," said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, "Let's continue to be cautious and keep our county healthy."
STATE
New cases of COVID-19 in Texas in the past week rose to 35,632 with 148 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University. DSHS reported 3,427 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, also an increase.