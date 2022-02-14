New COVID-19 cases in the past week for Harrison County have continued to decline, with an average of 32 new cases reported per day, compared to 49 cases the week before.
“Over the past 7 days we've continued to see a decline in cases and hospitalizations,” Judge Chad Sims reported on Monday.
224 new cases of the virus were reported in total last week. The county also reported two additional fatalities, down from the three reported the week before.
“The virus is still out there so do your part to stop the spread,” Sims said.
STATE
The Texas Press Association reported that new cases in Texas during the past week have dropped to 109,990, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
That’s a decrease of 75 percent in the past month, while new deaths at 1,398 were essentially unchanged.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 8,140 COVID-19 hospitalizations, down 23.6 percent from the previous week. The number of Texans who are fully vaccinated topped 17 million, or 58.6 percent of the state’s population.
Just more than 6 million Texans have also received a booster dose, which has proven effective in preventing more serious symptoms from the omicron variant, researchers say.