Harrison County judge Chad Sims reported Monday that new cases of COVID-19 have declined in the past week in Harrison County.
The county reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 reported in last week, down almost 60 from last weeks report.
The county also reported three additional COVID-19 related fatalities in the past week, with Sims reporting that COVID patients are occupying 19 percent of hospital beds in the region.
“Please continue to protect yourself and those around you. Let us also remember those who have lost loved ones,” Sims said on Facebook.
State
The Texas Press Association reported in the last week a serious decline in new COVID-19 cases. The Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University reported 198,757 new cases in the past week, down nearly 100,000 from the previous week. However, new deaths totaled 1,395, which is up 15 percent from the last week.
The total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began about two years ago stands at 80,662.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 10,657 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, down 16.5 percent from the previous week.