New COVID-19 cases reported across Texas, and Harrison County this past week have declined again.
In the past week Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that the county added an additional 61 new COVID-19 case, averaging nine new cases per day.
This is down from the week before when the county added an additional 70 new cases to the count, averaging 10 cases a day.
"New cases as well as hospitalizations are both declining," Sims said, "We have had one additional fatality due to Covid."
County hospitalizations are also down from 60 to 53 percent in the past week.
"Talk to your doctor about the new Covid booster shot which is now available at the Marshall-Harrison County Health District. Definitely seek medical help if your Covid symptoms are worsening. Early treatment seems to greatly aid in recovery," Sims said.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas during the past week dropped to 25,081 with 151 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,910 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sunday, down slightly from the previous week.