New cases reported of the COVID-19 virus in both Harrison County and Texas in the past week show a trend towards lower numbers.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported Monday that 21 new cases of the virus were reported last week, averaging three new cases per day. This is down from last week’s average of five new case a day.
Hospitalizations for the region have also dropped from 81 to 62 in the past week, with one additional COVID-19 related fatality.
STATE
The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Texas during the past week dropped slightly to 23,530, with 194 deaths reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services was 2,513, down about 300 from the previous week. Only reported cases are tallied, and people who test positive with a home test kit likely are never reported.